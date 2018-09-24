Full lineup announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed on Sunday

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced the full lineup for Fighting Spirit Unleashed on Sunday in Long Beach, CA.

In the main event of Fighting Spirit Unleashed, the Golden Lovers (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) will face Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii of Chaos. Also in tag team action, KUSHIDA and Hiroshi Tanahashi will face Gedo and “Switchblade” Jay White.

NJPW’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed will also feature six-man tag team action as Zack Sabre, Jr. and the Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith, Jr. & Lance Archer) of Suzuki-gun take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and EVIL of Los Ingobernables de Japón. Fighting Spirit Unleashed will also feature Ring of Honor representatives Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin, & Jeff Cobb taking on Chuckie T (Chuck Taylor), Beretta (Trent?), and Hirooki Goto of Chaos.

In tag team action, Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels face Hangman Page and Chase Owens. And in the opening match, Jushin Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, and ACH face Rocky Romero and Roppongi 3K (Sho & Yoh) of Chaos.

Along with the newly announced matches, NJPW’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed will also feature an IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match as current champion Juice Robinson defends his championship against Cody. The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) will also defend the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship at Fighting Spirit Unleashed against the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga), and Marty Scurll will go up against Will Ospreay in a semifinal match of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Fighting Spirit Unleashed will also feature a pre-show dark match with two Young Lions from the LA Dojo in action. The two Young Lions in action will be hand picked by LA Dojo Head Trainer Katsuyori Shibata. NJPW have also announced that this match will not be streamed live on NJPW World.

NJPW’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed takes place September 30th, 2018 at 5:00 pm at the Walter Pryamid in Long Beach, CA. The LA Dojo Young Lions match will take place at 4:30 pm. Tickets are available now at LongBeachState.com. Fighting Spirit Unleashed will stream live on NJPW World and airs Friday, October 5th on AXS TV.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.