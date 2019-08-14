Luchasaurus vs. Danny Divine to headline MPW’s return event

Millennium Pro Wrestling will be holding its first event at the new Millennium Wrestling Academy location at Boulderdash SFV in Chatsworth, CA on September 6th, 2019 at 7:00 pm.

The event will mark the first event promoted by MPW since April 13th, 2019 in Moorpark, CA.

In the main event of MPW’s return event, AEW star Luchasaurus will go up against Danny Divine. Divine currently a co-holder of the MPW Tag Team Championship along with his Millennials stablemate, Daniel Moon.

The promotion previously ran weekly Friday night events out of the Millennium Wrestling Academy on Poindexter Ave. in Moorpark. Earlier this year in March, the building’s new owners informed MPW and MWA owner Paul Ventimiglia (known to MPW fans as “Lethal” Logan X) they would be increasing the rent of their facility from $927.00 a month to $1,675.00.

During the promotion’s final weekly Friday night event on April 5th, 2019 in Moorpark, Ventimiglia announced he would begin the process of moving to Simi Valley, CA. At MPW’s April 13th event, Ventimiglia announced a planned MPW event at a new MWA facility in Simi Valley on June 7th. The deal ended up falling through after the building’s owners, Public Storage, decided pro wrestling didn’t fit the company’s image. It was then announced a tentative move to a new facility in Moorpark was in the works.

Now, the Millennium Wrestling Academy will be operating out of Boulderdash SFV. Boulderdash SFV is an indoor rock climbing facility located in Chatsworth, CA.

MPW’s return event in Chatsworth will also feature a “Winner Take All” Title vs. Title match. MPW Heavyweight Champion Chuck Mercer will put his title on the line against MPW National Champion Diego Valens (formerly known as B-Minus).

Boulderdash SFVis located at 19801 Nordhoff Pl #110, Chatsworth, CA 91311. Tickets for MPW’s return event on September 6th are $12.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.