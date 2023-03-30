Impact and NJPW presents Multiverse United – 30 March 2023 – Results

Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Speedball Mike Bailey in the main event of Impact and NJPW’s Multiverse United on March 30 in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Impact Pro Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling

Multiverse United

March 30, 2023

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Yuya Uemura over Gabriel Kidd. (7:52)

Trey Miguel over Clark Connors and Frankie Kazarian and Kevin Knight and Rich Swann and Rocky Romero to retain the Impact X Division Title. (7:11)

Alex Coughlin, Callihan, Fred Rosser & PCO over Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Tom Lawlor), Eddie Edwards & Joe Hendry. (12:24)

Jeff Cobb over Moose. (11:51)

Deonna Purrazzo over Gisele Shaw and Masha Slamovich and Miyu Yamashita. (9:20)

BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) over Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) and TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to retain the Impact Tag Team Championship. (13:22)

KUSHIDA over Lio Rush (12:42)

KENTA over Minoru Suzuki to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. (15:27)

Hiroshi Tanahashi over Speedball Mike Bailey. (15:11)