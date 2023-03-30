DDT – 30 March 2023 – Results

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Yuki Ueno in the main event of DDT’s DDT Goes Hollywood on March 30 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

DDT Pro Wrestling

DDT Goes Hollywood

March 30, 2023

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

37KAMIINA (MAO & Shunma Katsumata) over Chris Brookes & Yoshihiko (17:31)

-MAO wins the Iron Man Heavy Metal Title

Chris Brookes over MAO to win the Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

Yoshihiko over Chris Brookes to win the Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

Pheromones (Danshoku Dino & Yuki Ino) vs. Takagi Army (Michael Nakazawa & Sanshiro Takagi) goes to a no contest. (11:05)

Kazusada Higuchi & Takeshi Masada over Andrew Everett & Nick Wayne (11:34)

Saki Akai over Vert Vixen (6:07)

Tetsuya Endo over Joey Janela (15:27)

Eddie Kingston & Jun Akiyama over DAMNATION T.A (Daisuke Sasaki & KANON) (10:36)

Konosuke Takeshita over Yuki Ueno. (15:12)