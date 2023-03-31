GCW For the Culture – 30 Match 2023 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 03/31/2023

Trish Adora defeated Calvin Tankman to retain the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Title in the main event of GCW’s For The Culture on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Game Changer Wrestling
For The Culture
March 30, 2023
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA

Darius Carter over Ashton Starr and Devon Monroe and Faye Jackson and Ju Dizz and Keita Murray and Terry Yaki. (8:02)

Billy Dixon over Willie Mack. (13:12)

G Sharpe, Kenny King, Mazzerati & The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo & Midas Kreed) defeat AC Mack, Jay Malachi, JC Storm, Jeffrey John & Suge D (21:32)
-G. Sharpe eliminates Jay Malachi (12:08)
-Suge D eliminates Midas Kreed (14:31)
-Mazzerati eliminates JC Storm (16:44)
-AC Mack eliminates Mazzerati (17:02)
-Kenny King eliminates Jeffery John (19:14)
-AC Mack eliminates G. Sharpe (20:29)
-Alpha Zo & Kenny King eliminates AC Mack & Suge D

Bryan Keith over 2 Cold Scorpio. (16:54)

Myron Reed over Kevin Knight and Man Like DeReiss to retain the Black Wrestlers Matter Title. (10:23)

Trish Adora over Calvin Tankman to retain the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Title. (10:01)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "GCW For the Culture – 30 Match 2023 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.