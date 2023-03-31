GCW For the Culture – 30 Match 2023 – Results

Trish Adora defeated Calvin Tankman to retain the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Title in the main event of GCW’s For The Culture on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Game Changer Wrestling

For The Culture

March 30, 2023

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

Darius Carter over Ashton Starr and Devon Monroe and Faye Jackson and Ju Dizz and Keita Murray and Terry Yaki. (8:02)

Billy Dixon over Willie Mack. (13:12)

G Sharpe, Kenny King, Mazzerati & The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo & Midas Kreed) defeat AC Mack, Jay Malachi, JC Storm, Jeffrey John & Suge D (21:32)

-G. Sharpe eliminates Jay Malachi (12:08)

-Suge D eliminates Midas Kreed (14:31)

-Mazzerati eliminates JC Storm (16:44)

-AC Mack eliminates Mazzerati (17:02)

-Kenny King eliminates Jeffery John (19:14)

-AC Mack eliminates G. Sharpe (20:29)

-Alpha Zo & Kenny King eliminates AC Mack & Suge D

Bryan Keith over 2 Cold Scorpio. (16:54)

Myron Reed over Kevin Knight and Man Like DeReiss to retain the Black Wrestlers Matter Title. (10:23)

Trish Adora over Calvin Tankman to retain the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Title. (10:01)