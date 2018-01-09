NJPW announces website for Strong Style Evolved ticket sales

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced the outlet that will be selling tickets for their Strong Style Evolved event in Long Beach.

The promotion announced that tickets for the event will be sold through www.longbeachstate.com/njpw. New Japan issued the following statement on their website.

The ticket prices and ticket site for Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach’s Walter Pyramid March 25 have been set! Find out all the information at www.longbeachstate.com/njpw before tickets go on sale at 10 AM Eastern/ 1PM Pacific on January 29. Last time New Japan invaded Long Beach, tickets were sold out in a matter of minutes. You do not want to miss out on the unparalleled action and unrivaled experience of New Japan Pro Wrestling live! For more information about Strong Style Evolved, check out the event website here! https://www.njpw1972.com/la325/

Ringside seats are $200 for Rows 1-4, and $150 for Rows 5-12. Lower-level Bleacher seats (Rows 1-7) are $100. Middle-level Bleachers (Rows 8-14) are $80. Upper-level Bleachers (Rows 15-24) are $50.

NJPW’s “Strong Style Evolved” event is set to take place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA. The Walter Pyramid is located on the campus of Long Beach State University. The venue holds about 4,200 people. On November 16th, 2012, the venue set an attendance record of 6,912 people for a men’s basketball game.

NJPW’s “Strong Style Evolved” will mark the company’s second promotional excursion to the United States. This will be the first time the promotion has ran an event in the United States since they presented the NJPW G1 Special in the USA on July 1st & 2nd shows at the Long Beach Convention Center in 2017. The events featured several IWGP championship matches, as well as a tournament to crown the first IWGP United States Champion. Kenny Omega would go on to defeat Tomohiro Ishii in the finals to become the first champion.

More details, including match and talent announcements, are expected to to come on NJPW1972.com in the near future.

