Wrestlers from Kaientai Dojo set to appear at upcoming Empire Wrestling Federation events

Students from Japan’s Kaientai Dojo will be appearing at three upcoming Empire Wrestling Federation events. Akiyori Takizawa and Shunsuke Sayama are scheduled to wrestle at the promotion’s January 27 event in Victorville, February 2 at the EWF Arena in Covina and February 3 in Baldwin Park. Additionally Hatori Shoturo will be on the February 2 and February 3 events.

Of the three wrestlers, Akiyori Takizawa is the most experienced, having began his career with Shinsyu Pro-Wrestling in 2013. He left Shinsyu Pro-Wrestling in 2015 and joined Asuka Project where he has wrestled since. He made his debut with Kaientai Dojo on January 22, 2017 in a losing effort against TAKA Michinoku.

Shunsuke Sayama made his debut in early 2017 (outside of a 3 minute exhibition match in 2015) and is a regular with Asuka Project. He has also wrestled for Osaka Pro, Wrestle-1 and Kaientai Dojo. Hatori Shoturo is the least experienced of the three wrestlers, having not yet made his debut with Kaientai Dojo.

On January 27 Akiyori Takizawa and Shunsuke Sayama will be teaming with Ty Ray to face Super Beetle, Adrian Quest and Richie Slade in a six-man tag-team match. On February 2 the three Japanese wrestlers will all be competing in singles matches with Akiyori Takizawa facing Dicky Mayer, Shunsuke Sayama against Adrian Quest, and Hatori Shoturo versus Andy Brown. The lineup has not yet been announced for February 3.

Kaientai Dojo was started by TAKA Michinoku as a wrestling school in Puerto Rico in 2000, and moved to Japan in 2002. They held their first show as a promotion in April 2002 and have run regularly since. Southern California wrestler and current EWF American champion Dicky Mayer trained at Kaientai Dojo for three months last summer.

Tickets for all three events will be available at the door.