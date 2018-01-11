SoCal News & Notes 01/11/2018

In today’s update we have the latest on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood heading to China, several wrestlers returning to Southern California, several wrestlers leaving Southern California, FIST Combat, PWG, Bar Wrestling, Vendetta Pro and more. Click for today’s news update.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will be travelling to China to film an episode of their television program. The will be holding an event in Shanghai on February 3, 2018 and will be producing a one-hour television special out of it. I was told the whole event will be filmed, but only one hour will make it to television. The episode will air as a special episode during the promotion’s regular broadcast schedule at a future date. The episode will also be airing in China as well. The promotion will be announcing talent for the show next week.

—

Allie Parker will be making her Southern California return at the February 2, 2018 Empire Wrestling Federation show in Covina. She will be facing Maritza. While she was a regular in the area at one point, it has been a few years since she appeared in the region.

—

Brandon Cutler will have his first match in over six years at the January 21, 2018 Alpha Omega Wrestling show in Victorville. Cutler started in High Risk Wrestling, which was a promotion run by Matt and Nick Jackson, as Ronnie Tsunami in 2005. He began teaming with Diablo (who became Donnie Tsunami) as the Tsunamis. They then changed their names to Ronnie and Donnie Cutler and became the Cutler Brothers. As the Cutlers they held the AWS and IWL Tag-Team titles, and wrestled regularly for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. They finished as runners-up to the Young Bucks in the 2009 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year award. His opponent for his return match has not been announced.

—

Ricochet confirmed on Twitter that he will be at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Mystery Vortex V in Reseda on Friday. With it likely being his last independent show before heading to WWE, he will have a special shirt with a limited run of 50 available for purchase at the show.

—

For those who are interested in these things, PWG will be using the EWF ring at Friday’s show.

—

FIST Combat announced their first show of 2018 will be February 9 at the Masonic Hall on Adams Ave. in San Diego. Teddy Hart is scheduled to make his debut for the promotion on the show, and Eli Everfly will be facing Dicky Mayer. They will also have a “fans bring weapons” match between B-Boy and Dirty Ron McDonald.

—

Squared Circle Sirens reported yesterday that Candice LeRae has officially signed with WWE. As we reported last week, the January 18 Bar Wrestling show will be LeRae’s last independent show before starting with WWE. With it being her last match, she will be facing her long time partner in the World’s Cutest Tag-Team, Joey Ryan, in a singles match.

—

Bar Wrestling is scheduled to run on February 22, 2018 at their normal venue in Baldwin Park.

—

Ryan Kidd is scheduled to have his first two matches in Southern California since October at SoCal Pro’s fundraiser for Mira Mesa High School in San Diego on January 19 and at Oddity Wrestling Alliance’s February 3 show in Imperial Beach. No opponents have been announced for either show.

—

Vendetta Pro will be holding one of their Midget Mania shows at The Bakersfield Dome on January 27, 2018.

—

Future Stars of Wrestling in Las Vegas announced their year-end awards at their last show and several Southern California regulars won. Heather Monroe was named Women’s Wrestler of the Year, Jorel Nelson was the Newcomer of the Year, Chris Bey was the Rookie of the Year, and Douglas James was the Breakthrough Star of the Year.

—

This week’s shows:

1/12:

LFA 30 – Millender vs. Barnes in Costa Mesa, CA

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

PWG Mystery Vortex V in Reseda, CA

1/13:

SoCal Pro presents New Years Retribution in Oceanside, CA

Quintessential Pro in Baldwin Park, CA

Maverick Pro presents Extinction in Los Angeles, CA

DCW in Canoga Park, CA

1/14:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

La Familia LA in Los Angeles, CA