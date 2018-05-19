Celtic Gladiator 21 – 19 May 2018 – Quick Results

Dmitry Gerasimov defeated Mike Segura via Submission (D’Arce Choke) at 0:24 of Round 1 to win the vacant Celtic Gladiator Featherweight Championship at Celtic Gladiator 21 in Burbank, CA. Also on the card, Kyle Estrada defeated Benji Gomez to win the vacant Celtic Gladiator Flyweight Championship. Click for results and video.

Celtic Gladiator (In association with Spar Star Promotions and California Xtreme Fighting)

Celtic Gladiator 21

May 19th, 2018

Burbank Marriott Events Center

Burbank, CA

*All professional bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts were sanctioned by the California Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO).*

Judges at cageside were Chris Crail, Jackie Denkin, and Gene LeBell.

Amateur Bouts

Zhora Sahakyan (Amateur MMA Record: 0-0, MMA Debut) defeated Ivan Beltran (Amateur MMA Record: 0-1) via Unanimous Decision. (Referee: Milan Ayers). Sahakyan climbs to 1-0 as an amateur. Beltran falls to 0-2 as an amateur. (3x, Two-Minute Rounds)

Ivan Agapchev (Amateur MMA Record: 0-0, MMA Debut) vs. Joseph Thomas (Amateur MMA Record: 0-1) ended in a Majority Draw. (Referee: Michael Bell). Agapchev goes to 0-0-1 as an amateur. Thomas goes to 0-1-1 as an amateur. (3x, Two-Minute Rounds)

Ali Nazari (Amateur MMA: 3-1) defeated Michael Mazariego (Amateur MMA Record: 1-1) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:03 of Round 1. (Referee: Mike Beltran). Nazari improves to 4-1. Mazariego falls to 1-2. (3x, Three-Minute Rounds)

Professional Bouts

Jonathan Martin (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Lance Bush (MMA Record: 0-0, Professional MMA Debut) via Technical Submission (Rear Naked Choke). at 0:55 of Round 1. (Referee: Milan Ayers). Martin climbs to 2-0. Bush falls to 0-1.

Hugo Aranda (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Aaron La Farge (MMA Record: 2-0) via Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29). (Referee: Mike Beltran). Aranda improves to 2-0. La Farge falls to 2-1.

Samuel Alvarez (MMA Record: 2-2) defeated Tommy Aaron (MMA Record: 6-3) via T.K.O. (Corner Stoppage – Injury) at 5:00 of Round 1. (Referee: Milan Ayers). Alvarez improves to 3-2. Aaron falls to 6-4.

Quinton McCottrell (MMA Record: 12-23) defeated Eddie Jackson (MMA Record: 7-2) via T.K.O. (Referee Stoppage – Injury) at 0:42 of Round 1. (Referee: Michael Bell). McCottrell improves to 13-23. Jackson falls to 7-3.

Sergio Perez (MMA Record: 3-1) defeated Milton Arguello (MMA Record: 2-1) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 4:54 of Round 1. (Referee: Mike Beltran). Perez improves to 4-1. Arguello falls to 2-2.

Richard LeRoy (MMA Record: 6-0) defeated David Douglas (MMA Record: 10-6) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 3:45 of Round 1. (Referee: Milan Ayers). LeRoy climbs to 7-0. Douglas falls to 10-7.

Celtic Gladiator Flyweight Championship Bout: Kyle Estrada (MMA Record: 7-3) defeated Benji Gomez (MMA Record: 7-10) to win the vacant Celtic Gladiator Flyweight Championship via Split Decision. (29-28, 29-28, 27-30). (Referee: Michael Bell). Estrada improves to 8-3. Gomez falls to 7-11.

Celtic Gladiator Featherweight Championship Bout: Dmitry Gerasimov (MMA Record: 8-6) defeated Mike Segura (MMA Record: 9-5) via Submission (D’Arce Choke) at 0:24 of Round 1 to win the vacant Celtic Gladiator Featherweight Championship. (Referee: Mike Beltran). Gerasimov improves to 9-6. Segura falls to 9-6.