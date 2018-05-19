FCW – 19 May 2018 – Quick Results

Finest City Wrestling presented its final event at Biggs Harley-Davidson during the 2018 May Ride Motorcycle Ride in San Marcos, CA. Click for results.
Finest City Wrestling
The Last Ride
May 19th, 2018
Biggs Harley-Davidson
San Marcos, CA
Terex defeated The Human Tornado
Biggie Biggz defeated Matt Twizted
Ebony & Ivory (Matt Twizted & Human Tornado) defeated The Big Ass Disasters (Terex & Biggie Biggz)
Notes:
- This event was held as part of the 2018 May Ride Motorcycle Ride.
- This was the final event promoted by Finest City Wrestling.
