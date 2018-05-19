Navigation

FCW – 19 May 2018 – Quick Results

· 05/19/2018 Full Article

Results 0

Finest City Wrestling presented its final event at Biggs Harley-Davidson during the 2018 May Ride Motorcycle Ride in San Marcos, CA. Click for results.

Finest City Wrestling
The Last Ride
May 19th, 2018
Biggs Harley-Davidson
San Marcos, CA

Terex defeated The Human Tornado

Biggie Biggz defeated Matt Twizted

Ebony & Ivory (Matt Twizted & Human Tornado) defeated The Big Ass Disasters (Terex & Biggie Biggz)

Notes:
  • This event was held as part of the 2018 May Ride Motorcycle Ride.
  • This was the final event promoted by Finest City Wrestling.
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply