Santino Bros. – 18 May 2018 – Quick Results

Santino Bros.

Asskickers Kick Ass All Day

May 18, 2018

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Santino Bros.

Asskickers Kick Ass All Day

May 18, 2018

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Robbie Phoenix, Lucas Riley, & Dom Kubrick over Jake Atlas & The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates).

Tyler Bateman over Matt Vandagriff.

Douglas James over Zokre by submission to retain the Santino Bros. Submission Title.

Heather Monroe over Ayokah Muharah.

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg).

Brody King over Ruby Raze to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Title.