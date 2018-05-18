MPW – 18 May 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon and Brendan Divine defeated Danny Divine and Malkor the Destroyer in the main event of MPW’s May 18 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
May 18, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Che Cabrera over Frankie Frank.
Great Zumba over Bulletproof.
Ty Matthews over B-Minus.
Master Flame & Charlie Mercer over Divinity (Max X & Jimi Mayhem) by DQ.
Ray Rosas over Panther Love via submission.
Dr. Phil Goode over Auntie Hydie.
Daniel Moon & Brendan Divine over Danny Divine & Malkor the Destroyer.
