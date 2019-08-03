Santino Bros. Up All Night 6 – 02 August 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 08/03/2019

Santino Bros. Wrestling held their latest invite only Up All Night taping on August 2 in Bell Gardens, CA. Click for full spoilers from the show, which will be posted to their YouTube channel in a few weeks.

Santino Bros. Up All Night
Up All Night #6
August 2, 2019
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA

Captain Corona over Koto Hiro and Manny Mars.

Darwin Finch & Drunken Master Gaius over Slice Boogie & Dylan Kyle Cox.

Royce Isaacs over Vinny Wasco.

Ray Romero Jr. over Baron Rotza.

Robby Phoenix over Ray Romero Jr.

Tyler Bateman over Alonzo Alvarez.

Cameron Gates over Hyde.

