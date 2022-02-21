Santino Bros – 19 February 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/21/2022

Brody King defeated Slice Boogie in the main event of the February 19 Santino Bros. event in Cudahy, CA. Click for full results.

Santino Bros. Pro Wrestling
Return of the King
Leo P.Turner Community Center
Cudahy, CA

Pre-show match: Alonzo Alvarez beat Artorias,Guias Tauntalas, and Koto Hiro.

Dom Kubrick beat Hoss Hogg.

Ruby Raze beat Mariah Moreno.

Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera beat Tyler Bateman & Alec Tomas.

Auntie Hydie beat Delilah Doom.

Lucas Riley beat Cam Gates to become the Santino Bros Inner City Champion.

Ray Rosas beat Tito Escondido to retain the Santino Bros Championship.

Brody King beat Slice Boogie.

