Malice Benefit Show – 18 February 2022 – Results

Piloto Suicida, Legacy and Guerrero Cuervo defeated Vito Fratelli, Profeta Jr and Legionario in the main event of the February 18 benefit show for Malice, a local luchador who recently passed away. Click for full results.
Malice Benefit Show
February 18, 2022
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Volcan Jr, Volcan Sr & Guerrero Cuervo over Maligno, Monje Maldito & Piolin.
Trigger Gonzales & Ultimo Imperio over Rey Lee & Tigre Blanco Jr.
Sin Limite & Vega over Superboy Jr & Principe Indu Jr.
Piloto Suicida , Legacy & Guerrero Cuervo over Vito Fratelli, Profeta Jr & Legionario.
