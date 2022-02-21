Malice Benefit Show – 18 February 2022 – Results

Piloto Suicida, Legacy and Guerrero Cuervo defeated Vito Fratelli, Profeta Jr and Legionario in the main event of the February 18 benefit show for Malice, a local luchador who recently passed away. Click for full results.

Malice Benefit Show

February 18, 2022

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Volcan Jr, Volcan Sr & Guerrero Cuervo over Maligno, Monje Maldito & Piolin.

Trigger Gonzales & Ultimo Imperio over Rey Lee & Tigre Blanco Jr.

Sin Limite & Vega over Superboy Jr & Principe Indu Jr.

Piloto Suicida , Legacy & Guerrero Cuervo over Vito Fratelli, Profeta Jr & Legionario.