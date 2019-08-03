EWF – 02 August 2019 – Results

Anthony Idol defeated Rico Dynamite in the main event of EWF’s August 2 event in Covina, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Empire Wrestling Federation

August 2, 2019

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

SoCal Crazy over Romeo.

Honest John over Archimedes.

Andy Brown over Brandon Gatson.

Jordan Clearwater over Ty Ray to retain the EWF American Championship.

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over Millenials (Danny Divine & Brendan Divine) to retain the EWF Tag Team Championship.

Anthony Idol over Raunchy Rico Dynamite.