Santino Bros. Up All Night 8 – 11 October 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 10/12/2019

Santino Bros. Wrestling held their eighth Up All Night tapings in Bell Gardens, CA on October 11. Click for spoilers from the upcoming streams of the event.

Santino Bros. Pro Wrestling
Up All Night 8
October 11, 2019
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA

Alonzo Alvarez & Lucas Riley over The Ring Worms (Baron Rotza & Rob Shit).

RJ Santos over Koto Hiro.

Mylo Matters over Guy Cool.

Darwin Finch over Jesse James.

Alec Thomas over Hyde.

Che Cabrera over Ray Romero Jr.

Lucas Riley over Andy Brown.

