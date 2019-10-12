WOW Women of Wrestling – 12 October 2019 – Results

WOW – Women of Wrestling held a pro-wrestling match as part of the the Los Angeles Comic Con earlier today. This is the second year in a row that the promotion has held matches in conjunction with the convention. Click for the result.
WOW – Women of Wrestling
October 12, 2019
Los Angeles Convention Center
Los Angeles, CA
The Beast over Faith the Lioness.
Notes: This match took place at the LA Comic Con. Results from this season of WOW that have been taped but have not aired were not acknowledged.
