Gym owned by WOW’s Keta Rush burglarized

Team Bully Buster, the Studio City, CA gym run by WOW – Women of Wrestling’s Keta Rush (Keta Meggett), was broken into and burglarized on August 6, 2020 by two unknown males. Several thousand dollars worth of items were stolen from the gym.

According to Meggett the thieves took the gym’s iPhone 10, the Bose stereo system, an Alro security camera, and a tray of miscellaneous items that included documents, jewelry, keys, and other items.

The break-in was caught on video and the footage was shared by Meggett on her social media pages. The gym is asking if anyone has any information on the suspects to please contact them.

Team Bully Buster was founded in 2012 by Meggett and specializes in teaching women and children jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai based self defense techniques.

Keta Meggett joined WOW – Women of Wrestling in 2016 in the role of Keta Rush. She also starred as Rayna in an episode of the HBO series Room 104 and will be on a new untitled show on ABC.

If anyone wants to make a donation to help the gym cover the cost of the stolen items they can Venmo to @teambullybuster.