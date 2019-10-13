King Mo added to SoCal Pro’s Halloween Heat

SoCal Pro Wrestling announced earlier today that Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal will be wrestling on their October 19 event, Halloween Heat, in Vista, CA. King Mo is a fighter currently signed with Bellator and is scheduled to compete in his final MMA fight at Bellator 233 on November 8 in Thackerville, OK.

Lawal will be taking part in a 30-wrestler over the top rope battle royal with the winner getting a title shot at a championship of their choosing. Other names that have been announced for the battle royal so far include Dark Usagi, Tanner Black, Ryan Kidd, Fidel Bravo, Joey Barone, and Eddie Islas.

Lawal has a professional MMA record of 21 wins against 9 losses. Once considered one of the best light heavyweight MMA fighters in the world, Lawal has lost his last three fights in a row. He is a former Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion and won the 2015 Rizin Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Despite announcing his retirement from MMA in April following his loss to Jiri Prochazka in Rizn, Lawal decided to come back for one final fight so he can end his career in Bellator. He will be facing Andrew Kapel at Bellator 233.

Lawal was previously signed to Impact Wrestling and is former Division I All American collegiate wrestler at Oklahoma State. Halloween Heat will be his first professional wrestling match in Southern California, though he has previously appeared on pro-wrestling events in the region. On June 14, 2014, Lawal took part in Chris Masters’ Master Lock Challenge on a House of Hardcore event in Valley Center and on August 8, 2015, he was a guest enforcer for a match at Vendetta Pro Wrestling in Santa Maria.

Other matches announced for SoCal Pro’s Halloween Heat include Ju Dizz defending his SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship against Gangrel and Anthony Idol facing Mil Muertes. This will the first time Gangrel has wrestled in San Diego County since 2004. The character of Mil Muertes, who is also the current PCW Ultra Champion, last appeared in San Diego County in 2016.

SoCal Pro’s Halloween Heat is taking place at the Boys & Girls Club Of Vista in Vista, CA on October 19, 2019. Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale at SoCal Pro’s website and range from $20.00 to $40.00.

