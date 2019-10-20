SoCal Pro – 19 October 2019 – Results

Andy Brown won the SoCal Pro Rumble in the main event of SoCal Pro’s Halloween Heat on October 19 in Vista, CA. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro Wrestling

Halloween Heat

October 19, 2019

Boys & Girls Club of Vista

Vista, CA

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli) to retain the SoCal Pro Tag-Team Championship.

Anthony Idol over Mil Muertes.

Ju Dizz over Gangrel to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship.

Andy Brown won the SoCal Pro Rumble.

-Entrants included: Anton Carillo, Michael Hopkins, Dark Usagi, Lil’ Cholo, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fidel Bravo, Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal, J2 Mattioli, Ryan Kidd, Andy Brown, Dylan Kyle Cox, Motros Jungle, Saint Sinclair, and Anthony Idol.

Special thanks to Jason Doering.