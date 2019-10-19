MPW – 18 October 2019 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated E.J. Sparks in the main event of MPW’s Spark The Flames in Chatsworth, CA on Friday night. Also on the show, Diego Valens defeated Olijah Friday. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Spark The Flame

October 18, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy at Boulderdash SFV

Chatsworth, CA

Bulletproof and The Midnight Snacks (Sweet Robin Shaw and The Great Zumba) defeated The Millennials via pinfall after Auntie Hydie accidentally distracted Brendan Divine.

Diego Valens defeated Olijah Friday via pinfall.

Frankie Frank defeated Dr. Phil Goode via pinfall.

Jax Cannon defeated Chuck Mercer via pinfall.

Ray Rosas defeated E.J. Sparks via pinfall in a Ray Rosas Open Challenge series match.