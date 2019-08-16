Official Weigh-In Results for UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2

Weigh-Ins for Saturday night’s UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA took place this morning in Anaheim, CA, featuring Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Nate Diaz, Anthony Pettis, Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, and more. Click for weigh-in results.

Ultimate Fighting Championship

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 Official Weigh-Ins

August 16, 2019

Hilton Anaheim

Anaheim, CA

Main Card (Airing live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View at 7:00 PM PDT)

UFC Heavyweight Championship Bout

Daniel Cormier (c): 236.5 lb

Stipe Miocic: 230.5 lb

Welterweight Bout

Nate Diaz: 170 lb

Anthony Pettis: 169.5 lb

Middleweight Bout

Yoel Romero: 184.5 lb

Paulo Costa: 186 lb

Featherweight Bout

Gabriel Benitez: 146 lb

Sodiq Yusuff: 145 lb

Middleweight Bout

Derek Brunson: 186 lb

Ian Heinisch: 185.5 lb

Prelims (Airing live on ESPN at 5:00 PM PDT)

Lightweight Bout

Devonte Smith: 156 lb

Khama Worthy: 155.5 lb

Bantamweight Bout

Raphael Assuncao: 136 lb

Cory Sandhagen: 136 lb

Lightweight Bout

Christos Giagos: 155 lb

Drakkar Klose: 155.5 lb

Catchweight Bout*

Manny Bermudez: 140 lb

Casey Kenney: 139 lb

Early Prelims (Streaming live on UFC Fight Pass at 3:30 PM PDT)

Women’s Strawweight Bout

Hannah Cifers: 114.5 lb

Jodie Esquibel: 116 lb

Bantamweight Bout

Kyung Ho Kang: 136 lb

Brandon Davis: 136 lb

Women’s Flyweight Bout

Sabina Mazo: 126 lb

Shana Dobson: 124.5 lb

*Bermudez vs. Kenney originally scheduled to take place at bantamweight after the UFC decided that both fighters were cutting to much weight. According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN per Andy Foster of the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), the bout was changed to a catchweight bout as a result.

UFC has moved Bermudez, Kenney fight from 135 pounds to 140. They were cutting a lot last night and UFC decided to move it up. That’s per Andy Foster from the California commission. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 16, 2019

Ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 take place later today at the Anaheim Convention Center and Arena in Anaheim at 2:00 PM PDT. The UFC 241 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins are free and open to the public. Doors are scheduled to open at 1:00 PM PDT.

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA tomorrow. UFC 241’s main card begins at 7:00 PM PDT on ESPN+ PPV. Early Prelims begin at 3:30 PM PDT on UFC Fight Pass, and Prelims will air live on ESPN at 5:00 PM PDT.