Official Weigh-In Results for UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2

Weigh-Ins for Saturday night’s UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA took place this morning in Anaheim, CA, featuring Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Nate Diaz, Anthony Pettis, Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, and more. Click for weigh-in results.
Ultimate Fighting Championship
UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 Official Weigh-Ins
August 16, 2019
Hilton Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Main Card (Airing live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View at 7:00 PM PDT)
UFC Heavyweight Championship Bout
Daniel Cormier (c): 236.5 lb
Stipe Miocic: 230.5 lb
Welterweight Bout
Nate Diaz: 170 lb
Anthony Pettis: 169.5 lb
Middleweight Bout
Yoel Romero: 184.5 lb
Paulo Costa: 186 lb
Featherweight Bout
Gabriel Benitez: 146 lb
Sodiq Yusuff: 145 lb
Middleweight Bout
Derek Brunson: 186 lb
Ian Heinisch: 185.5 lb
Prelims (Airing live on ESPN at 5:00 PM PDT)
Lightweight Bout
Devonte Smith: 156 lb
Khama Worthy: 155.5 lb
Bantamweight Bout
Raphael Assuncao: 136 lb
Cory Sandhagen: 136 lb
Lightweight Bout
Christos Giagos: 155 lb
Drakkar Klose: 155.5 lb
Catchweight Bout*
Manny Bermudez: 140 lb
Casey Kenney: 139 lb
Early Prelims (Streaming live on UFC Fight Pass at 3:30 PM PDT)
Women’s Strawweight Bout
Hannah Cifers: 114.5 lb
Jodie Esquibel: 116 lb
Bantamweight Bout
Kyung Ho Kang: 136 lb
Brandon Davis: 136 lb
Women’s Flyweight Bout
Sabina Mazo: 126 lb
Shana Dobson: 124.5 lb
*Bermudez vs. Kenney originally scheduled to take place at bantamweight after the UFC decided that both fighters were cutting to much weight. According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN per Andy Foster of the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), the bout was changed to a catchweight bout as a result.
UFC has moved Bermudez, Kenney fight from 135 pounds to 140. They were cutting a lot last night and UFC decided to move it up. That’s per Andy Foster from the California commission.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 16, 2019
Ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 take place later today at the Anaheim Convention Center and Arena in Anaheim at 2:00 PM PDT. The UFC 241 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins are free and open to the public. Doors are scheduled to open at 1:00 PM PDT.
UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA tomorrow. UFC 241’s main card begins at 7:00 PM PDT on ESPN+ PPV. Early Prelims begin at 3:30 PM PDT on UFC Fight Pass, and Prelims will air live on ESPN at 5:00 PM PDT.
Be the first to comment on "Official Weigh-In Results for UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2"