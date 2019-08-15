PWG announces first round matches for 2019 Battle of Los Angeles; Aramis replaces Cavernario

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the opening round matches of the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles taking place in September. The promotion also announced that Bárbaro Cavernario had to withdraw from the tournament due to a scheduling conflict and will be replaced by Aramis.

Aramis is an independent wrestler in Mexico who wrestles primarily for IWRG. He has also made several appearances for AAA. He recently won the Battle of Naucalpan tournament. This will be his first battle of Los Angeles and his PWG debut.

Here are the matches announced for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles night one on September 19.

A-Kid vs. Lucky Kid

Brody King vs. Caveman Ugg

Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus

Darby Allin vs. Black Taurus

Jonathan Gresham vs. Artemis Spencer

Jeff Cobb vs. Daisuke Sekimoto

In addition to the six tournament matches on night one, there will be two non-tournament matches with Joey Janela and Alex Zayne taking on Blake Christian and Tony Deppen and Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M) facing MexaBlood (Bandido and Flamita) in tag-team matches.

For night two of the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles on September 20 the following matches have been announced:

Jake Atlas vs. Jungle Boy

Joey Janela vs. Mick Moretti

Aramis vs. Rey Fenix

Tony Deppen vs. Penta El Zero M

Orange Cassidy vs. David Starr

Bandido vs. Laredo Kid

Night two will also feature two non-tournament tag team matches with Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) challenging The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) for the PWG World Tag Titles and Jonathan Gresham and Daisuke Sekimoto facing Jeff Cobb and Brody King.

A non-tournament tag-team match was also announced for night three on September 22 with Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) facing The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) in a possible PWG World Tag Title match.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21.

Tickets for all three nights go on sale tonight at 8:00 p.m. Pacific on prowrestlingguerrilla.com. Ticket prices range from $90.00 for general admission to $110.00 for front row.