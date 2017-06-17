Lineup announced for PWG’s Pushin Forward Back on July 7th, 2017

PWG have announced the lineup for their upcoming event “Pushin Forward Back” on July 7th, 2017 in Reseda, CA.

After teaming with Marty Scurll to defeat reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish), PWG World Champion Zack Sabre Jr. was challenged by Chuck Taylor to a match for the title on July 7th. Earlier today, PWG confirmed on Twitter the match will be taking place at Pushin Forward Back on July 7th.

Chuck Taylor faces Zack Sabre, Jr. for the PWG World Title on July 7th! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) June 17, 2017

Other matches set for PWG’s Pushin Forward Back include the Unbreakable F’N Machines (Michael Elgin & Brian Cage) taking on the Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson), Ricochet going up against Trevor Lee in singles action, Lio Rush vs. Trent?, Keith Lee vs. Rey Fenix, and a six man tag team match with Shane Strickland, Jason Cade & Dezmond Xavier go up against the team of OI4K (Dave Crist, Jake Crist & Sami Callihan). Pushin Forward Back will also feature a match between two debuting workers as Sammy Guevara will face Rey Horus.

Tickets for Pushin Forward Back go on sale Thursday, June 22nd at 8PM PDT! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) June 17, 2017

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Pushin Forward Back takes place on July 7th at the American Legion Hall Post #308. The American Legion Hall Post #308 is located at 7338 Canby Ave, Reseda, CA 91335. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 22nd at 8:00PM PDT.

