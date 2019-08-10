Expo Lucha is one week away; August 17 and 18 in San Diego

Expo Lucha, which is the only lucha libre convention in the United States, is back for its second year. After debuting in Las Vegas, NV last year, this year’s edition is being held in San Diego, CA. Like last year, the 2019 version will feature four live shows. Expo Lucha has now announced the full lineups for three of the four shows.
Expo Lucha Is One Week Away August 17-18 in San Diego, CA
2 Days – 4 Shows – 100 Luchadores
The world’s largest lucha libre convention arrives in San Diego, CA next weekend!
The lineups are INSANE. From legends to main event talent to tomorrow’s hottest stars, Expo Lucha brings them all under one roof!
18,000 fans packed Arena Cuidad de Mexico last weekend for TripleMania, and now many of those same stars are heading to San Diego in an intimate 2,000 capacity building along with ECW/WCW/WWE legends like Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera and Amy Dumas (Lita) plus more recent breakout stars like Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, Black Taurus, Puma King, Daga, Taya Valkyrie, Jake Atlas, Douglas James and more!
And, Expo Lucha is the MOST FAMILY & FAN FRIENDLY CONVENTION in all of pro wrestling.
1-Day tickets include both live events and autographs from and photos with nearly every star appearing that day at no additional charge for only $50 for adults and $30 for kids 6-12 (children 5 and under are free with paid adult).
Only want to attend the Lucha Society X (Saturday) or Mexico vs. The World (Sunday) night time shows? Tickets are only $25 for adults and $10 for kids.
VIP Platinum and Gold passes include both 2 day passes PLUS exclusive VIP Meet & Greets with Dr. Wagner Jr., Octagón, Tinieblas Jr. & Alushe and Amy Dumas (Lita). VIPs will also get a bonus experience at the Boss Fight Studio booth Saturday night at 5 PM with special talent and free swag to be announced. Non VIPs will have the opportunity to purchase autographs from and photos with the VIP stars during their general appearances on Sunday, August 18th.
And beyond the matches and meet and greets, Expo Lucha is your chance to see some incredible exhibits of classic lucha posters, movie lobby cards, Daniel Gonzalez’ museum worthy custom lucahdor collection, fashion designer Dani Gosha’s incredible portfolio of work merging lucha libre and couture PLUS the first look at upcoming officially licensed Legends of Lucha Libre products and more!
4 Live Shows:
Saturday, August 17th 2:30 PM – Viva La Lucha – with matches from DEFY, PCW ULTRA, AWS, Lucha Libre VOZ, Ground Zero, Quiet Wyatt Designs, Baja Stars USA and more and stars including independent lucha libre stars plus WARBEAST (Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu & Josef Samael), Douglas James, Shotzi Blackheart, American Gunz (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago) and more!
Saturday, August 17th 7:30 PM – Solo Una Noche: Lucha Society X
Main Event:
The Lucha Brothers – Penta Zero M & Rey Fenix vs. Teddy Hart & Jack Evans
Four-Way-War: Juventud Guerrera vs. TJ Perkins vs. Rey Horus vs. Flamita
Psychosis (OG/Nicho) & Black Taurus & Demus vs. Daga & Ryan Kidd & Tiago
Drago & Aerostar vs. Aeroboy & Septimo Dragon
Joey Ryan & Ruby Raze vs. Peter Avalon & Shotzi Blackheart
Lucha Society X Gauntlet Rumble Match featuring (in alphabetical order):
Adrian Quest
Disco Inferno
Dragon Yuki
Human Tornado
La Mascara
Laredo Kid
Lil’ Cholo
Mariachi Loco
Mr. Iguana
Oraculo
Serpentico
Ultimo Panda
y Luchadores Sorpresas
Sunday, August 18th 12:30 PM – Legends of Lucha Libre™
Main Event:
Dr. Wagner Jr. & Octagón & Tinieblas Jr. w/ Alushe vs. Pirata Morgan & Fuerza Guerrera & Misterioso (Original)
Solar & Solar Jr. vs. Angel Blanco Jr. & Tornado Negro
Damian 666 & Bestia 666 & Mortiz vs. LA FKRS: Pilot Suicida & Acero Dorado & Shamu Jr.
Bobby Lee Jr. & Galla Tapado Jr. vs. El Jalisco & Pakal
SoCal Legends presented by VWE: Lucha Homies – Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco vs. Los Luchas – Phoenix Star & Zokre
Sunday, August 18th 5:30 PM – Mexico vs. The World
Main Event:
Penta Zero M & Rey Fenix & Mr. Aguila w/ Amy Dumas (Lita) vs. Brian Cage & TJ Perkins & Jack Evans
Psychosis & Juventud Guerrera & Black Taurus vs. MLW’s Hart Foundation™: Teddy Hart & Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Brian Pillman Jr.
Laredo Kid & Puma King & Flamita vs. Jake Atlas, Adrian Quest & Douglas James
Taya Valkyrie & Shotzi Blackheart & Viva Van vs. Tessa Blanchard & Zeda Zhang & Simone Sherie
Daga & La Mascara vs. Joey Ryan & Dom Kubrick
Pre-show Mexico vs. Mexico Supermatch That Could Main Event Most Indie Events:
Drago & Aerostar vs. Rey Horus & Septimo Dragon
(Card talent and lineups subject to change)
Tickets and information available at ExpoLucha.com or locally in San Diego at CashCo locations.
The 2019 Expo Lucha will be taking place at the Harry West Gymnasium at San Diego City College in San Diego, CA.
