Expo Lucha – Mexico vs. The World – 18 August 2019 – Results

Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix, and Mr. Aguila (with Amy Dumas) defeated Brian Cage, TJ Perkins, and Jack Evans in the main event of Expo Lucha’s Mexico vs. The World show in San Diego. Click for full results.

Expo Lucha

Mexico vs. The World

August 18, 2019

Harry West Gymnasium

San Diego, CA

Drago & Aerostar over Septimo Dragon & Rey Horus. [9’00]

Black Destiny & Genio del Aire, & Black Danger over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg), & Vinny Massaro. [8’05]

Taya Valkyrie, Viva Van, & Shotzi Blackheart over Zeda Zhang, Simone Sherie, & Joey Ryan. [11’36]

Dom Kubrick & Deimos over La Mascara & Tialgo. [11’48]

Puma King, Laredo Kid, & Flamita over Jake Atlas, Douglas James, & Adrian Quest. [11’26]

The Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart, Brian Pillman Jr., and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) over Psicosis, Juventud Gerrera, & Black Taurus. [12’56]

Penta Zero M, Fenix, & Mr. Aguila w/ Amy Dumas over Brian Cage, TJ Perkins, & Jack Evans. [12’09]