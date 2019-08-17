Santino Bros. – 17 August 2019 – Results

Ray Rosas defeated Jake Atlas to win the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Santino Bros. Wrestling’s Put Up or Shut Up on August 17 in South Gate, CA. Click for full results.

Santino Bros.

Put Up or Shut Up

August 17, 2019

American Legion Post #335

South Gate, CA

Koto Hiro & Senor Valiente over Mano Roja & ???.

Heather Monroe over Dylan Kyle Cox.

Slice Boogie vs. Che Cabrera went to a no-contest.

Matt Vandagriff over RJ Santos, Danny Limelight, Delilah Doom, and The Drunken Master.

Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley over Hustle & Muscle (Vinny Wasco & Alonzo Alvarez).

Cameron Gates over Douglas James to retain the Santino Bros. Submission Championship.

Ray Rosas over Jake Atlas to win the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship.

Notes:

-Ray Rosas is the 14th Santino Bros Heavyweight Champion. This is his second reign as champion. He previously held the title from December 19, 2013 until February 21, 2014.

– Jake Atlas held the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship for 240 days and made three successful defenses. His reign was the fifth longest in the title’s history.