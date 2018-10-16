King of the Cage to hold 20th Anniversary card in Ontario, CA on October 27th, 2018

King of the Cage will be holding their 20th Anniversary event at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA on October 27th, 2018.

The event is currently slated to be headlined by a KOTC Women’s Strawweight Championship rematch, as current champion Cynthia “Sin” Arceo (MMA Record: 4-0-1) defends her title against Lovethpatra Young (MMA Record: 0-0-1). They had previously faced each other at Highlight Reel on June 10th, 2018 at the Citizens Business Bank Arena, and ended in a draw.

King of the Cage issued the following news release on their website:

King of the Cage returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, October 27, 2018 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by a Women’s Strawweight World Title fight between current KOTC champion, Cynthia Arceo vs. Lovethpatra Young. The co-main events will feature a Lightweight showdown between Jason Cordero vs. Fernando Padilla and Albert Veloz vs. Mauricio Diaz in a bantamweight bout. Main Event – KOTC Women’s Strawweight World Title (115 lbs.)

Cynthia “Sin” Arceo (4-0-1), El Paso, Texas (United Shotokon Association Karate) vs. Lovethpatra Young, Los Angeles, California (Nubians MMA). Arceo, who is undefeated in her professional career, is one of the top ranked women’s fighter pound for pound. Young, who was undefeated in her amateur career, is also top ranked. This is a rematch of their last fight that ended in a draw due to injury. Co-Main Event – Lightweight (155 lbs.)

Jason Cordero, Hawthorne, California (South Bay Jiu-Jitsu) vs. Fernando Padilla, Juarez, Chihuahua (Team Oyama). Padilla, who has seven wins, is ranked in the top 10 in Lightweight division. Cordero is an experienced fighter with five wins. Co-Main Event – Bantamweight (145 lbs.)

Albert Veloz, Victorville, California (Cage Combat Academy) vs. Mauricio “The Shark” Diaz, Anaheim, California (Master Toddy). Veloz is undefeated in his professional career and Diaz has three professional wins. Featured Event – Bantamweight (145 lbs.)

Luke “Cage” Faultersack, San Diego, California vs. Demarcus “Bang ‘Em Up” Brown, Huntington Beach, California Other Fights Include:

Devin Goodale vs. Edson Gomez

Carlos Ochoa vs. Zeke Enriquez

Giovanni Sarran vs. Jonathan Noriega

Milton Arguello vs. Paul Webb

Lance Bush vs, Jefferson Creighton

Zach Tenorio vs. Johnny Robles

Elliot Aguayo vs. Daniel Alvarez

And other fighters including Anthony Jimenez, Eddie Lopez, Gabriel De Santiago, Alejandro Fernandez, Isaiah Avitia This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV. MAVTV is currently available on DIRECTV (channel 214), Verizon FiOS (channel 810), Comcast, Google Fiber, Time Warner Cable, Charter and hundreds of regional distributors. Doors open at 5:00 pm. and fights start at 6:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com. All ages. Event card subject to change.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.