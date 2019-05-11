LXF 1 – 11 May 2019 – Quick Results

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman‘s Lights Out Xtreme Fighting held its first event at the Burbank Marriott in Burbank, CA. On the card, Jack May defeated Michael Quintero to become new LXF Heavyweight Champion. Click for results.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

LXF 1

May 11th, 2019

Burbank Marriott

Burbank, CA

*All professional bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts were sanctioned by California Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO).

Amateur Bout

Christopher Cruz defeated Jordan Minns via Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Professional Bouts

Yumma Horiuchi (MMA Record: 6-1) defeated Benji Gomez (MMA Record: 8-11) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). Horiuchi improves to 7-1. Gomez falls to 8-12.

Jonathan Quiroz (MMA Record: 2-3) defeated Julian Baez (MMA Record: 1-2) via K.O. at 2:26 of Round 1. Quiroz improves to 3-3. Baez falls to 1-3.

Serob Minasyan (MMA Record: 10-11) defeated Andrew Natividad (MMA Record: 9-12) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27). Minasyan improves to 11-11. Natividad falls to 9-13.

LXF Lightweight Championship Bout: Dominic Clark (MMA Record: 13-8) defeated Arut Pogosjan (MMA Record: 6-2) via Disqualification (Illegal Knee Strike). Clark improves to 14-8. Pogosjan falls to 6-3. Clark retains the LXF Lightweight Champion.

…AND NEW!!!! @RayJ and @ShawneMerriman stepped inside the cage to put the belt on our Heavyweight Champion ? #LXF1 pic.twitter.com/EWXH2TrDj8 — Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (@LightsOutXF) May 12, 2019

LXF Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jack May (MMA Record: 10-6) defeated Michael Quintero (MMA Record: 5-1) via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28) to become the new LXF Heavyweight Champion. May improves to 11-6. Quintero falls to 5-2.

Alfred Khashakyan (MMA Record: 8-4) defeated Albert Morales (MMA Record: 8-5-1) via T.K.O. (Referee Stoppage) at 3:58 of Round 1. Khashakyan improves to 9-4. Morales falls to 8-6-1.

Brian Del Rosario (MMA Record: 3-2) defeated Sergio Quinones (MMA Record: 11-20) via Submission (D’arce Choke) at 2:33 of Round 1. Del Rosario improves to 4-2. Quinones falls to 11-21.

Melsik Baghdasaryan (MMA Record: 0-1) defeated Mauricio Diaz (MMA Record: 3-5) via K.O. of Round 1. Baghdasaryan improves to 1-1. Diaz falls to 3-6.

Ron Scolesdang (MMA Record: 4-3) defeated Milton Arguello (MMA Record: 3-2) via K.O. at 0:33 of Round 1. Scolesdang improves to 5-3. Arguello falls to 3-3.