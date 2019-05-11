Maverick Pro – 11 May 2019 – Results

Killer Kross defeated Marty the Moth Martinez via submission to retain the Maverick Pro Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Maverick Pro’s Revolution in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Maverick Pro

Revolution

May 11, 2019

Phylm Studio

Los Angeles, CA

Pre-Show Match

Escrema Gomez over Hyde.

Ricky Mandel over Suede Thompson.

Raff & B-Minus over Zicky Dice & Koto Hiro and Spyder & Calder McColl in a triple threat match.

Danny Limelight over Aiden Miller.

Promise Land (Biagio Crescenzo & Katarina Leigh) & Adriel Noctis over Triple Dare (Keita Murray, Daniel Moon, & Aurora Starr).

Luchasaurus vs. Slice Boogie went to a no-contest.

Chris Bey over Brandon Cutler, Eli Drake, and JT Dunn to win the Maverick Pro Revolution Championship.

Killer Kross over Marty The Moth Martinez via submission to retain the Maverick Pro Heavyweight Championship.