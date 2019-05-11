Rival Pro – 11 May 2019 – Quick Results

Adrian Quest defeated Willie Mack to become the new Rival Pro Champion in the main event of Rival Pro’s Escape to LA in Huntington Park, CA. Also on the show, DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) defeated Tito Escondido & Ruby Raze to become the first ever Rival Pro Tag Team Champions. Click for results.

Rival Pro

Escape to LA

May 11th, 2019

Inoki Dojo

Huntington Park, CA

Killer Kross defeated Andy Brown.

Heather Monroe defeated Vulcana.

Dom Kubrick defeated Danny Limelight and Fidel Bravo in a Triple Threat match after pinning Danny Limelight.

Rey Horus defeated Ray Rosas.

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) defeated Tito Escondido & Ruby Raze to become the first ever Rival Pro Tag Team Champions.

Adrian Quest defeated Willie Mack to become the new Rival Pro Champion.