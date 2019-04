Maverick – 30 March 2019 – Results

Killer Kross defeated Bob Holly in the main event of Maverick’s March 30 event in Culver City. Click for results.

Maverick Wrestling

Ctrl-Alt-Delete

March 30, 2019

Spry Society Academy of Fitness

Culver City, CA

Keita Murray & Daniel moon over Biagio Crescenzo & Matt Vandagriff.

Bryn Thorne over Mazzerati.

Ice Williams over Owen Travers, Calder McColl, Spyder Warrior, Slice Boogie and Sean Black.

Zicky Dice over Dick Justice.

Luchasaurus over B Minus.

Facade over Brandon Cutler.

Katarina Leigh over Madison Rayne to retain the Maverick Women’s Championship.

Killer Kross over Bob Holly to retain the Maverick Championship.