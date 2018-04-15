Maverick Pro “Hollywood Dreams” – 14 April 2018 – Quick Results

Chris Bey cashed in his number one contendership and defeated Killer Kross to win the Maverick Pro Heavyweight title after the main event of Maverick Pro’s April 14 show in Burbank. Click for full results.

Maverick Pro

Hollywood Dreams

April 14, 2018

Burbank Moose Lodge

Burbank, CA

Andrew Everett over Brian Cage and Daniel Moon.

Brian Jace & Laynie Luck over DC Hannon & Machiko.

Kikutaro over Stan Stylez.

Katarina Leigh over Jordynne Grace to retain the Mav Pro Women’s title.

Fred Yehi over Keita Murrary and B-Boy.

Chris Bey over Austin Theory.

The Work Horsemen (Anthony Henry & James Drake) over Ugly Ducklings (Rob Killjoy & Lance Lude) and Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya & CJ Esparza).

Killer Kross over JT Dunn and Keith Lee by DQ. kross retains the Mav Pro Heavyweight title.

Chris Bey over Killer Kross to win the Mav Pro Heavyweight title.