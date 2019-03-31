UEW – 30 March 2019 – Quick Results

B.C. Killer defeated Carnage in an Underground Rules match to become the new UEW Heavyweight Champion in the main event of UEW Bount by Blood in Huntington Park, CA on Saturday night. Click for results.

Underground Empire Wrestling

Bound By Blood

March 30th, 2019

Inoki Dojo

Huntington Park, CA

Synpes defeated Chaz Herrera via pinfall (Superplex).

Red Bat defeated SoCal Crazy via pinfall (School Boy).

Zeida defeated Ayoka Muhara and Kitana Vera in a Triple Threat match via pinfall (Face Buster on Muhara).

Guy Cool vs. Max X went to a Time Limit Draw. Max X retains the UEW Underground ITV Championship.

Human Tornado & Biggie Biggz defeated Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) to retain the UEW Tag Team Championship.

The P.B.A. defeated Terex via pinfall.

Homeless Jimmy defeated The Insaniac via pinfall.

B.C. Killer defeated Carnage in an Underground Rules match to become the new UEW Heavyweight Champion.