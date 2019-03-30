Bellator 219 – 29 March 2019 – Quick Results

Brandon Girtz defeated Saad Awad in the main event of Bellator 219: Awad vs. Girtz in Temecula, CA on Friday night. Also on the card, Daniel Straus defeated Shane Kruchten. Click for results.

Bellator MMA

Bellator 219: Awad vs. Girtz

March 29th, 2019

Pechanga Resort & Casino

Temecula, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.*

Prelim Bouts (Streamed live on www.bellator.com and DAZN)

Dalton Rosta (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro MMA Debut) defeated Cody Vidal (MMA Record: 1-2) via Verbal Submission (Injury) at 1:06 of Round 1. Rosta climbs to 2-0. Vidal falls to 1-3.

Joey Davis (MMA Record: 4-0) defeated Marcus Anthony (MMA Record: 1-0) via K.O. (Punch) at 4:21 of Round 1. David climbs to 5-0. Anthony falls to 1-1.

Main Card (Broadcast live on Paramount Network and streamed on DAZN)

Joe Schilling (MMA Record: 3-5) defeated Keith Berry (MMA Record: 15-14-1) via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26). Schilling improves to 4-5. Berry falls to 15-15-1.

Andrey Koreshkov (MMA Record: 21-3) defeated Mike Jasper (MMA Record: 13-4) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Koreshkov improves to 22-2. Jasper falls o 13-5.

Daniel Straus (MMA Record: 25-8, 1 NC) defeated Shane Kruchten (MMA Record: 12-4) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:53 of Round 1. Straus improves to 26-8, 1 NC. Kruchten falls to 12-5.

Brandon Girtz (MMA Record: 15-8) defeated Saad Awad (MMA Record: 23-10) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28). Girtz improves to 16-8. Awad falls to 23-11.

Postlims (Streamed live on www.bellator.com and DAZN)

Shawn Bunch (MMA Record: 8-3) defeated Dominic Mazzotta (MMA Record: 14-2) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27). Bunch improves to 9-3. Mazzotta falls to 14-3.

David Rickels (MMA Record: 20-5, 2 NC) defeated A.J. Matthews (MMA Record: 9-8) via T.K.O. (Injury) at 3:24 of Round 2. Rickels improves to 21-5, 2 NC. Matthews falls to 9-9.

Janay Harding (MMA Record: 4-3) defeated Marina Mokhnatkina (MMA Record: 4-1) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-28). Harding improves to 5-3. Mokhnatkina falls to 4-2.

Darren Smith Jr. (MMA Record: 15-10) defeated Joshua Jones (MMA Record: 8-3) via T.K.O. (Punches) at 0:34 of Round 1. Smith improves to 16-10. Jones falls to 8-4.

John Mercurio (MMA Record: 8-8) defeated Johnny Cisneros (MMA Record: 12-6) via Majority Decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28). Mercurio improves to 9-8. Cisneros falls to 12-7.

Ricky Furar (MMA Record: 3-1) defeated Roman Puga (MMA Record: 1-0) via T.K.O. (Eye Injury) at 5:00 of Round 2. Furar improves to 4-1. Puga falls to 1-1.

Sunni Imhotep (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Eugene Correa (MMA Record: 0-1) via K.O. (Punch) at of Round 1. Imhotep climbs to 1-0. Correa falls to 0-2.

