CXF – 17 June 2017 – Results

California Xtreme Fighting presented CXF 8: Cali Kings at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport in Burbank, CA on the Fite TV app. Click for results.

California Xtreme Fighting (presented by Team Lights Out & Bash Entertainment)

CXF 8: Cali Kings

June 17th, 2017

Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport

Burbank, CA

*All fights are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). Judges at cageside are Larry Landless, Ron McCarthy, and Gene LeBell.*

This event is available on the Fite TV app.

Prelim Bouts

Bantamweight Fight: Milton Arguello defeated. Chris Mendoza via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:13 of Round 1 (Referee: Frank Trigg)

Lightweight Fight: A.J. Bryant defeated Pious Enilolobo Jr. via TKO (Strikes) at 3:45 of Round 1 (Referee: Mike Beltran)

165lbs. Catchweight Fight: Gabriel Green defeated Leon Shahbazyan via TKO (Strikes) at 3:23 of Round 1 (Referee: Frank Trigg)

Featherweight Fight: Sergio Perez defeated Isaac Velasco via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:50 of Round 1 (Referee: Mike Beltran)

128lbs. Catchweight Fight: Kyle Estrada defeated Benji Gomez via Unanimous Decision (Larry Landless: 29-28, Ron McCarthy: 29-28, Gene LeBell: 29-28) (Referee: Frank Trigg)

Middleweight Fight:: Edmen Shahbazyan defeated Dejon Daniels via TKO (Strikes) 2:58 of Round 1 (Referee: Mike Beltran)

Tournament Bouts

CXF King Of Cali Tournament First Round – Lightweight Fight: Roosevelt Roberts defeated Dominic Clark via Submission (Guillotine) at 1:47 of Round 1 to advance in the CXF King of Cali Tournament. (Referee: Frank Trigg)

CXF King Of Cali Tournament First Round – Lightweight Fight: Richard LeRoy defeated Jalin Turner via TKO (Strikes) at 4:18 of Round 3 to advance in the CXF King of Cali Tournament. (Referee: Mike Beltran)



CXF King Of Cali Tournament First Round – Lightweight Fight: Darren Smith Jr. defeated Thor Skancke via TKO (Strikes) at 2:45 of Round 1 to advance in the CXF King of Cali Tournament. (Referee: Frank Trigg)



CXF Interim Lightweight Championship – King Of Cali Tournament First Round – Lightweight Fight: : Shohei Yamamoto defeated Joshua Jones via TKO (Strikes) at 0:23 of Round 1 to advance in the CXF King of Cali Tournament and to become the CXF Interim Lightweight Champion. (Referee: Mike Beltran)



Special thanks to Adam Woods for offering to help with coverage tonight. Adam is also the host of the 2 Guys, 1 Phone vlog with Bellator, CXF, and Combate Americas veteran Marcos Bonilla. Follow Adam on Instagram and Twitter.