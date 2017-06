EWF – 17 June 2017 – Quick Results

The team of Super Beetle, Ty Ray, and Steady Eddie defeated Friar Juan Roman, Chris Kadillak, and Alonzo Alvarez in the main event of EWF’s June 17th show in Fontana. Click for complete results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

June 17, 2017

VFW Post #6563

Fontana, CA

Ty Ray over Alonzo Alvarez

Steady Eddie over GDR

Friar Juan Roman over Classicus Shadow

Super Bettle over Chris Kaddilak by DQ to retain the EWF American Title

Anthony Idol over “Uptown” Andy Brown by DQ

Super Beetle, Ty Ray, & Steady Eddie over Friar Juan Roman, Chris Kadillak, & Alonzo Alvarez