Pro Boxing and Pro MMA Doubleheader Heats Up the Valley

As the Southern California weather heats up, there is only one promotional team continuing to add fuel to fire with standing room capacity crowds and heart-pumping professional boxing and MMA action.

One week before Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor face off in their historic collision of boxing and MMA legends, fight fans of both disciplines will be fully satiated on August 18th and August 19th with a scorching doubleheader of professional boxing and MMA as Lights Out Promotions and Bash Entertainment bring another installment of VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT and CXF: California Xtreme Fighting to the World Famous Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, California.

First, on Friday, August 18th, VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT returns with a dozen scheduled professional boxing bouts featuring local prospects and favorites from the L.A. boxing scene. Undefeated prospects Jaber Zayani (9-0) and Stelios Papadopoulos (7-0-1) headline in separate six round bouts. While a slew of popular local prospects round out a stacked undercard including Abraham Lopez (9-1-1), Alexander Enriquez (3-0-2), Miguel Alcantara (3-0), Bryan Flores (6-1), Rudy Garcia (5-0), Ruben Campos (2-0), Travis Gamberdella (2-0-1). VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT will also feature a special attraction as popular Hollywood stuntman and professional boxer Sam “The Russian Concussion” Horowitz makes his California debut.

The following night, CXF continues with the Semi-Finals of their historic CALI KINGS Tournament to determine the true ruler of California’s talented Lightweight division. In case you missed the opening round upsets and epic battles that rocked the foundation of the MMA world, you are in luck. The CXF: CALI KINGS aftershocks will rock throughout as Richard Leroy (5-0 MMA) returns after his epic Fight of The Year candidate opening round win over Jalin Turner to take on ‘Hollywood’ Darren Smith (10-7 MMA). Smith punched his ticket to the CALI KINGS Semis by dispatching Thor Skancke by first round by TKO. The lines have been drawn and Smith and Leroy are set to face-off inside the CXF Cage with one man advancing to the Finals.

The plot certainly thickens in the other Semi-Final round as Shohei Yamamoto (5-2 MMA) and Roosevelt Roberts (3-0 MMA) are set to square off in a second round semi final match-up of their own. Both Yamamoto and Roberts proved at CXF 8 that odds only matter on paper, paving their way to the Semis with impressive first round upset performances. The Josh Barnett trained Yamamoto needed only 43 seconds to knockout CXF stalwart Joshua Jones. While Roosevelt Roberts left the crowd stunned with a slick first round guillotine finish over former CXF Champion Dominick Clark. With the crown looming in the background you can bet both of these men are chomping at the bit for their spot in the CALI KINGS Finals.

A stacked Prelims card will feature bouts that would easily be main events on almost any other local card. CXF Featherweight Champion Chase Gibson (5-1) returns to action to defend his title for the first time against Jeff Martin (10-10). Then, the ever expanding CXF promotion will also crown their first ever 125lbs Flyweight Champion as Steve Ramirez (5-2) and Mike Hansen (3-1) are set to square of for the vacant title.

Rounding out the prelim card will be fan favorite Thor Skancke (9-7-1 MMA), Lightweights Joshua Jones vs. Christian Aguilera (7-3), Welterweights Jesse Merritt (5-4) vs. Jonathan Rivera (3-1 MMA), former CXF Featherweight Champion Dmitry Gerasimov (7-5 MMA) taking on rising star A.J. Bryant (5-2 MMA), local favorite Vince Cachero (2-0 MMA) vs. Russian import Soslan Abanokov (5-4 MMA), former CXF Champion Dominic Clark (9-7) vs. Chris Culley (15-9), highly regarded undefeated prospect Sergio Perez (2-0) vs. Fernando Padilla (6-1), and the return of undefeated sensation Edmen Shahbazyan (3-0).

