CXF 7: LOCKED AND LOADED – TITLE BOUT PREVIEW

By: Jonathan M King

The only professional mixed martial arts promotion in the San Fernando Valley area, California Xtreme Fighting raises the bar even higher this Saturday night April 29th with THREE huge CXF Title Bouts supporting the main card of CXF 7: Locked & Loaded.



As always, The Clinch Report’s Jonathan M. King provides CXF fans with a preview of the bouts they will be waiting for the most.

MAIN CARD:

Jared Papazian (20-12-1 MMA)

vs.

Terrion ‘Flash’ Ware (16-5 MMA)

CXF Bantamweight Title Fight (135 lbs.)

Former UFC bantamweight/flyweight Jared ‘The Jack Hammer’ Papazian will square off once again with Terrion ‘Flash’ Ware, for the third episode in this southern Californian trilogy. In their first encounter, Papazian was able to win a clear unanimous decision against the young upstart Ware. However ‘The Flash’ would exact his revenge in a boxing match a few years later, winning a decision of his own. This third bout will not only settle the score between these two rivals, the winner will also be crowned the new CXF Bantamweight Champion. If you have been paying attention to social media you already know, these two do not like each other. When you take the history these two share, then add the animosity and the CXF title belt to the mix, the resulting recipe should make for one tasty scrap!

Chase Gibson (4-1 MMA)

vs.

Serob Minasyan (7-9 MMA)

Featherweight Title Fight (145 lbs.)

This is perhaps one of the most intriguing match ups in CXF history. In one corner you have Chase Gibson, a human highlight reel of a striker with an absolutely stifling ground game. In the other corner you have a battle-tested tank with cannons for hands in Serob Minasyan. Title shots at CXF are earned not given. Both of these two have earned their shot at gold with hard fought victories inside the CXF cage. With the outcome and the title in the balance, this could be one of those instances when two men stand eyeball to eyeball as we all anticipate who blinks first! This fight is an early candidate for Fight of The Night.

Mike Jasper (11-4 MMA)

vs.

Jonathan Rivera (4-1 MMA)

CXF Welterweight Title Fight (170 lbs.)

CXF welterweight champion Mike Jasper returns to Studio City to defend his title for the very first time since his coronation last year. Jasper, who earned his title with a hard fought win over Vardan Sholonian in December, hopes to legitimize that title with his first defense. Standing in his way is a young scrapper by the name Jonathan Rivera. Rivera makes his promotional debut after previously competing under the Bellator MMA banner. Returning to the cage after tasting defeat for the first time in his last bout, Rivera’s hunger is undoubtedly fueled by the bitter taste of defeat his last bout left in his mouth. You can expect the very best version of Jonathan Rivera to give the current CXF Champion hell.

CXF 7: LOCKED AND LOADED, takes place on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Sportsmen’s Lodge Event Center located at 4234 Coldwater Canyon Ave. (cross street Ventura Blvd.) in Studio City, California.

A CXF event is always certain to be a near capacity one if not a sell out, with General Admission tickets being sold out first. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MMATixx.com or at the door.

Tickets start at $60 for General Admission. A limited number of Cageside and VIP bottle service tables are also available.

Doors Open at 6:30pm; First Bout at 7:00pm.