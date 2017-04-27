SoCal News & Notes 04/27/2017

This week’s news and notes has updates from Maverick pro, SoCal Pro, VWE, FCW, Cap’s Comicpalooza, PWG, Sabotage, SCWA, and more. Click for today’s update.

Moose will not currently be at the May 13th Maverick Pro show despite having been announced for the show. He was scheduled to face Kevin Kross.

Douglas James versus Martin Casaus (Marty “The Moth” Martinez from Lucha Underground) has been announced for the May 13th Maverick Pro show. Scorpio Sky has also been announced as making his Maverick Pro debut on that date.

Maverick Pro was upset that Championship Wrestling from Hollywood booked Brittany Blake for their April 23rd “Coastline Clash.” The reason it is an issue is because Maverick Pro booked her for their show the night before and covered the full cost of her travel to the area. Booking a wrestler that another promotion is flying in without covering a portion of the travel is considered bad form.

Tommy Wilson is currently rehabbing a shoulder injury and likely won’t be wrestling again until after the summer.

The SoCal Pro heavyweight championship is scheduled to be defended at Venue Wrestling Entertainment’s “Venue Mania” on June 2nd in Imperial. Anthony Idol will be defending the title against PBR’s Hunter Freeman.

Jeff Cobb has been added to the main event of Finest City Wrestling’s “619” on June 3rd in Imperial Beach. He will be teaming with Bestia 666 versus Rey Mysterio Jr. and Rey Horus.

A triple-threat between Chris Kadillak, Biagio Crescenzo, and Douglas James has been added to June 17th’s Cap’s Comicpalooza in Riverside.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will be running on June 16th in addition to their already announced May 19th show “Head Like a Cole“.

Sabotage plans on making their Southern California return in early August. A location hasn’t been finalized yet.

We are looking for someone who will be attending the Sabotage show in Austin, TX on May 13th to do a writeup for the site. If you are interested please contact me.

Despite advertising tickets as costing $15.00 for front row and $10.00 for general admission, and listing those prices on their flyers for their April 30th show, SCWA has now updated their flyers to $15.00 for presale, and $20.00 for general admission. They are claiming the original listed price was a typo.

Datura will be wrestling in Mexicali, Mexico on April 30th.

MTV is bringing back the reality series “Fear Factor” starting on May 30th. Eli Everfly and Maritza Jannett are going to be contestants on the new season. No date has been announced for their episode yet.

This week’s shows:

4/27:

Extreme Midget Wrestling in San Miguel, CA

4/28:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Santino Bros Wrestling presents Ass Kickers Kick Ass All Day in Bell Gardens, CA

Extreme Midget Wrestling in Twentynine Palms, CA (18 & Over)

4/29:

California Xtreme Fighting in Studio City, CA

Hope Indy Pro in La Puente, CA

KnokX Pro in Brawley, CA

AWS/Quintessential Pro Wrestling in South Gate, CA

Underground Empire Wrestling in Sun Valley, CA

Extreme Midget Wrestling in Coachella, CA

4/30:

FMLL in City Of Industry, CA (Free Event)

MWF in East Los Angeles, CA

SCWA in East Los Angeles, CA