CXF 7: LOCKED AND LOADED – PRELIM BOUTS PREVIEW

By: Jonathan M King

The only professional mixed martial arts promotion in the San Fernando Valley area, California Xtreme Fighting (CXF) raises the bar even higher this Saturday night April 29th with CXF 7: Locked & Loaded.

Supporting the Three CXF Title Fights is an absolutely stacked prelim card. The backdrop is set for another scintillating show. So sit back, buckle up, and enjoy the ride as CXF 7: Locked and Loaded is about to take you where you want to go!

THE PRELIMS:

Joshua Jones (4-0 MMA)

vs. Jalin Turner (3-2 MMA) – 155 lbs.

CXF fan favorite Joshua Jones returns to the cage for the 5th time to square off with fellow prospect Jalin Turner. The undefeated Jones has quickly gained quite a following among the CXF faithful, winning all of his previous CXF bouts with all four fights ending without the need for a judges’ scorecard. This time, however, Jones faces the toughest CXF challenge to date. Jalin Turner is not only a very dangerous fighter, but he is a giant for the division. Towering at 6’3” Turner utilizes his length very well. He will certainly look to use that reach to his advantage, working of the jab to create openings against his shorter opponent. If Turner can maintain his distance, he could end up frustrating Jones into making a mistake. This fight could also end up being the Fight of The Night.

Chris Saunders (16-8 MMA )

vs. Derion Chapman (4-6 MMA) – 155 lbs.

Deion Chapman always brings excitement to the cage. His trademark style and dynamic athleticism make him an extremely difficult puzzle to figure out in the 155-pound division. His highlight reel head kick KO of Serob Minasyan is still considered one of top knockouts in the history of CXF. Across the cage from him on April 29th stands former UFC standout Chris Saunders. Saunders is undoubtedly the most experienced fighter Chapman has ever faced in the cage. For Saunders this fight marks his return to action for the first time in almost a year. The long lay off may create a problem for some, but for a veteran like Saunders, don’t expect much ring rust. This is going to be an epic battle of experience vs. pedigree.

Matt Hagge (4-5 MMA)

vs. Gabriel Green (3-2 MMA) – 155 lbs.

At the last CXF event, Matt Hagge was scheduled to fight, showed up ready and on weight. But unfortunately his opponent did not. Without a dance partner for the evening, Hagge still ended up finding one for life when he asked his longtime girlfriend to marry him inside the CXF cage. Now, Hagge is once again on a collision course, but this time in his way is Bellator MMA veteran Gabriel Green. Sharing similar styles, Hagge and Green are equally durable and equally ready for the task at hand.

Richard Leroy (3-0)

vs. Marlen MaGee (3-4 MMA) – 155 lbs.

After a long injury layoff Richard Leroy is finally ready for action. Having endured shoulder surgery and other ailments, Leroy’s career was on hold for a while. Leroy is back and ready to face off with the slick and talented Marlen Magee. Magee is also no stranger to the CXF cage, having competed under the Lights Out Promotions umbrella 4 previous times. Look for Magee to test Leroy early, hoping to capitalize on the ring rust that has been oxidizing Leroy since his injury. For Leroy, the first few moments could prove to be crucial. If he is able to find his comfort zone quickly, expect the same aggressive output we have seen in the past. But if Leroy cannot shake off that ring rust quickly, it might end up being a long night for the comeback kid from Camarillo.

Taylor Alfaro (0-1 MMA)

vs. Milton Arguello (Debut) – 135 lbs.

After dropping his pro debut to juggernaut prospect Kyler Phillips a little over a year ago, Taylor Alfaro went back to the drawing board. Since then, he has been fine-tuning his game by working with some of the top fighters on the Southern Californian circuit. Although making his pro debut, Milton Arguello is certainly no rookie to the sport of MMA. After a 6 fight amateur career, Arguello is hoping to make a statement against Alfaro in his pro debut. What these two lack in experience they make up for with sheer desire so expect a brawl!

Also set to appear: Brian Del Rosario (1-0 MMA), Edmen Shahbazian (2-0 MMA)

CXF 7: LOCKED AND LOADED, takes place on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Sportsmen’s Lodge Event Center located at 4234 Coldwater Canyon Ave. (cross street Ventura Blvd.) in Studio City, California.

A CXF event is always certain to be a near capacity one if not a sell out, with General Admission tickets being sold out first. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MMATixx.com or at the door.

Tickets start at $60 for General Admission. A limited number of Cageside and VIP bottle service tables are also available.

Doors Open at 6:30pm; First Bout at 7:00pm.