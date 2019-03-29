PCW Ultra Wrestle Summit – 29 March 2019 – Results

Mil Muertes defeated Shane Strickland to win the PCW Ultra Championship in the main event of PCW Ultra’s Wrestle Summit on March 29. Click for full results.

PCW Ultra

Wrestle Summit

March 29, 2019

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Trey Miguel over Adam Brooks. [8’41]

Caleb Konley over Douglas James, Randy Myers, Kikutaro, and Happy Man to retain the Wrestle Revolver Scramble Championship. [12’25]

Tessa Blanchard & Daga over Taya Valkyrie & John Hennigan. [14’24]

Sami Callihan over Brian Cage. [12’19]

Jake Atlas over Dezmond Xavier to retain the PCW Ultra Ultralight Championship. [14’33]

Warbeast (Josef & Fatu) over One Percent (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) and Sent2Slaughter to win the DEFY Tag Team Championship and retain the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship. [10’40]

Artemis Spencer over Zachary Wentz to retain the DEFY World Championship. [10’26]

Mil Muertes over Shane Strickland to win the PCW Ultra Championship. [21’26]