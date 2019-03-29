MPW – 29 March 2019 – Quick Results

B-Minus defeated Malkor to retain the MPW National Championship in the main event of Millennium Pro Wrestling’s event in Moorpark, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

National Treasure

March 29th, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Max X defeated Master Flame in a California Classic Rumble Qualifying Match.

Olijah Friday defeated Bulletproof.

Caleb Perez defeated Daniel Moon.

Vinny Wasco & Slice Boogie defeated Ray Rosas & Chuck Mercer.

Dustin Daniels defeated Danny Divine.

The Millennials (Daniel Moon, Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated Calumba (Caleb Perez & The Great Zumba) and Dustin Daniels.

B-Minus defeated Malkor to retain the MPW National Championship.

Note: