B-Minus defeated Malkor to retain the MPW National Championship in the main event of Millennium Pro Wrestling’s event in Moorpark, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
National Treasure
March 29th, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Max X defeated Master Flame in a California Classic Rumble Qualifying Match.
Olijah Friday defeated Bulletproof.
Caleb Perez defeated Daniel Moon.
Vinny Wasco & Slice Boogie defeated Ray Rosas & Chuck Mercer.
Dustin Daniels defeated Danny Divine.
The Millennials (Daniel Moon, Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated Calumba (Caleb Perez & The Great Zumba) and Dustin Daniels.
B-Minus defeated Malkor to retain the MPW National Championship.
Note:
- It was announced that Brendan Divine will defend the MPW Championship against Andy Brown at the MPW California Classic on April 13th in Moorpark, CA.
Be the first to comment on "MPW – 29 March 2019 – Quick Results"