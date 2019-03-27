WWE returns to Southern California in June, PPV scheduled for San Diego

World Wrestling Entertainment is scheduled to return to Southern California in June with five events, including their first pay-per-view in San Diego in over a decade. The five events not only include a pay-per-view but Monday Night Raw, Smackdown Live, and two house shows.

As we first reported on Twitter on March 2, WWE’s Backlash pay-per-view will be taking place on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Pechanga Arena (formerly the San Diego Sports Arena). The event has not yet been officially announced by WWE yet, but the Pechanga Arena has added it to their events calendar. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in April.

The Pechanga Arena events calendar.

This will be the first WWE pay-per-view to take place in San Diego since One Night Stand on June 1, 2008, and only the fourth WWE pay-per-view to take place in the city. The last wrestling pay-per-view to take place in San Diego was Impact’s Bound For Glory on October 20, 2013. This will be the first time WWE has held Backlash in Southern California. Backlash is the only WWE pay-per-view currently scheduled to take place in Southern California in 2019.

The Staples Center in Los Angeles will see Monday Night Raw on June 17, 2019. This will be the 18th time Monday Night Raw has been broadcast from the Staples Center.

Smackdown Live will be broadcast from Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario on June 18, 2019. This will be the third year in a row that the venue has been home to a Smackdown Live broadcast.

There will be a house show at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, June 15, 2019. There will also be a rare house show in Palm Springs on Monday, June 18, 2019. It will be the first WWE event in Palm Springs since October 3, 2016 and only the third WWE event in the city in fifteen years.

While all of the events are listed on the WWE’s internal touring schedule for June, as they have not been officially announced by the WWE yet, they are subject to change.