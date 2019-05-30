Bar Wrestling – 30 May 2019 – Results

Priscilla Kelly defeated Joey Ryan in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s Pickle Jar Hero on May 30 in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.
Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 36: Pickle Jar Hero
May 30, 2019
American Legion Post #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Starr) over PPRay (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) via backstabber/moonsault combo. [9’01]
Taya Valkyrie over Shazza McKenzie via Road to Valhalla. [9’56]
Jake Atlas & Heather Monroe over DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) via LGB-DDT on Doom by Atlas. [12’49]
Tyler Bateman over Darby Allin via Death From Above. [8’43]
RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK), Watts, & Ryan Taylorover A Boy and His Dinosaur (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus), Brandon Cutler, & Andy Brown when Taylor submits Brown. [19’30]
Priscilla Kelly over Joey Ryan via Sweet Tooth Music. [13’36]
