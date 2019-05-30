Bar Wrestling – 30 May 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 05/30/2019

Priscilla Kelly defeated Joey Ryan in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s Pickle Jar Hero on May 30 in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 36: Pickle Jar Hero
May 30, 2019
American Legion Post #241
Baldwin Park, CA

Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Starr) over PPRay (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) via backstabber/moonsault combo. [9’01]

Taya Valkyrie over Shazza McKenzie via Road to Valhalla. [9’56]

Jake Atlas & Heather Monroe over DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) via LGB-DDT on Doom by Atlas. [12’49]

Tyler Bateman over Darby Allin via Death From Above. [8’43]

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK), Watts, & Ryan Taylorover A Boy and His Dinosaur (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus), Brandon Cutler, & Andy Brown when Taylor submits Brown. [19’30]

Priscilla Kelly over Joey Ryan via Sweet Tooth Music. [13’36]

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Bar Wrestling – 30 May 2019 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.