Kaz Hayashi to wrestle at W1A event on June 15

Kaz Hayashi will be making his first Southern California wrestling appearance in over twelve years. He will be taking part in Wrestle 1 Alliance’s June 15, 2019, event at the Puro Lucha Dojo (Inoki Dojo) in Huntington Park.

Hayashi, who was trained by Gran Hamada and Último Dragón, made his professional wrestling debut in 1992. He is best known for his work in WCW and All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW), where in addition to being a wrestler for the promotion, he also served as the head booker for the company’s junior heavyweight division. Since leaving AJPW in 2013, Hayashi has competed for Wrestle-1, where he also works as a trainer.

The last time Hayashi wrestled in Southern California was in April 2007, at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s All-Star Weekend V. In his only two PWG appearances he defeated Alex Shelly and PAC in singles matches. His appearance in PWG has been Hayashi’s only independent wrestling appearances in the region, with all of his other appearances in Southern California coming while he competed in WCW.

It was previously announced that Hayashi, who is the current president of Japan’s Wrestle-1, would be conducting Wrestle-1 tryouts at the Puro Lucha Dojo on June 15. The tryouts will provide up to two scholarships for wrestlers taking part in them to train at the Wrestle-1 dojo in Japan for one week.

No lineup has been announced for the June 15 W1A event but a Sonny Onoo Scramble is also being advertised for the event. Sonny Onoo is overseeing the launch of W1A, which is a multi-promotion alliance that will exchange talent with Hayashi’s Wrestle-1.

The event is scheduled to have a bell time of 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. The Puro Lucha Dojo is located at 6190 Maywood Avenue in Huntington Park, CA. Tickets will be priced at $20.00.