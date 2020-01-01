Bar Wrestling – 31 December 2019 – Results

The team of Joey Ryan, David Arquette, RJ City, and Colt Cabana defeated RockNES Monsters, Russ Taylor, and Watts in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s Ball Drop on December 31, 2019. Click for full results from the event.

Bar Wrestling

Ball Drop

December 31, 2019

American Legion 241

Baldwin Park, CA

Chris Bey over Lucas Riley.

Andy Brown & Ray Rosas over Revolt (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley).

Eli Everfly over Douglas James.

Giselle Shaw over Priscilla Kelly.

Heather Monroe & Dom Kubrick over Tommy Dreamer & Ruby Raze.

Teddy Hart over Jake Atlas.

Joey Ryan, David Arquette, RJ City, & Colt Cabana over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK), Watts, & Russ Taylor.