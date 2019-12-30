WWE Live – 30 December 2019 – Results

Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin in a street fight in WWE’s final match of the 2010s for the main event of their house show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on December 30, 2019. Click for full results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Live

December 30, 2019

Staples Center

Los Angeles, CA

Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke over Sasha Banks & Bayley and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in a triple-threat.

The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) over Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Kalisto).

Chad Gable over Dolph Ziggler.

Bray Wyatt over Daniel Bryan and The Miz to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

Carmella over Mandy Rose.

New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) & Braun Strowman over Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, & Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns over Baron Corbin in a street fight.