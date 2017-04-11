Upcoming Southern California WWE schedule revealed

Tentative dates for upcoming WWE in Southern California were revealed today when a lawsuit WWE filed against potential bootleggers was unsealed. The list of dates show scheduled upcoming television tapings, house shows, and the previously announced “Clash of Champions” PPV on September 24, 2017 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In addition to Los Angeles, San Diego, Ontario, Anaheim, Bakersfield, and a Palm Springs return are all scheduled between now and February 2018.

Upcoming WWE dates in Southern California:

5/5/2017 Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA – NXT

5/6/2017 Viejas Arena – San Diego, CA – NXT

6/26/2017 Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA – Raw

6/26/2017 Rabobank Arena – Bakersfield, CA – House Show

6/27/2017 Valley View Casino Center – San Diego, CA – Smackdown

9/11/2017 Honda Center – Anaheim, CA – Raw

9/24/2017 Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA – Clash of Champions PPV

9/25/2017 Citizens Business Bank Arena – Ontario, CA – Raw

12/2/2017 Honda Center – Anaheim, CA – House Show

12/3/2017 Palm Springs Convention Center – Palm Springs, CA – House Show

12/4/2017 Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA – Raw

12/5/2017 Valley View Casino Center – San Diego, CA – Smackdown

2/26/2018 Honda Center – Anaheim, CA – Raw

2/27/2018 Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA – Smackdown

In all, 14 WWE shows are currently scheduled in Southern California between now and March 2018. Keep in mind that this schedule is only tentative, as only the NXT dates and Clash of the Champions has been officially announced, and are subject to change.